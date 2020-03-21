Singapore Health Ministry Confirms First Two Deaths From Coronavirus

Singapore has reportedly confirmed the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus on March 21. The deceased was a 75-year-old Singaporean woman who suffered from chronic heart disease and hypertension. She was reportedly associated with The Life Church and Missions Singapore and was designated as ‘case 90’.

According to the reports, the deceased contracted the COVID-19 disease on February 23 and was under medical supervision at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). She was put under the intensive care unit when her symptoms worsened and she eventually succumbed to the declining health.

The second fatality referred to as ‘case 212’ was a 64-year-old Indonesian national put under the intensive care at NCID as of March 13, after he showed symptoms the same day he arrived at Singapore from Indonesia, as per the media reports. He tested positive after 24 hours. The man was reported to have chronic heart disease and was hospitalized several times earlier for pneumonia.

Containment measures enforced

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told a press conference that the country was deeply saddened by the demise of the patients. He added saying that his thoughts are with their families during this difficult time. Yong further emphasized that Singapore would also render all necessary assistance to the patient’s immediate family. He further reassured the Singaporeans saying that they must all act valiant and continue to take precautionary measures in order to stem the disease.

Gan alerted the health ministry to ensure that containment measures were enforced across the country, and people were maintaining social distancing. He reiterated that it was necessary to enact such precautions to keep the loved ones and the families safe. He also motivated the Singaporeans to stay united in the hard times, support each other and work together. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased in a post on his official Facebook account.

