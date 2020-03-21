The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Spain: Couple Decides To Get Married From Their Window Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Couple in Spain decided to get married leaning out of their apartment balcony and recruited their neighbour to help while maintaining social distance.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Couple decide to get married from their window

A Spanish couple whose planned wedding was ruined by the countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus found a way to still say ‘I do’ and get married to each other. The couple decided to get married leaning out of their apartment balcony and got their neighbour to help while maintaining social distance. The death toll from the Coronavirus has crossed 1,000 in Spain and the country has reported over 20,000 positive cases.

A wedding with appropriate social distance

Alba Díaz and Daniel Camino in the midst of the lockdown grappled with the decision of whether to cancel or go on with the wedding on March 21. Diaz, who is a wedding planner by profession had planned every meticulous detail of the wedding. And then on March 20, the couple realized that they could not carry on with the wedding. The wedding would have involved too many people in a very small space.

According to reports, it was Camino who first suggested that the couple go ahead with the wedding despite their circumstances. They decided that they would get married from their window itself. That is when they recruited the help of their next-door-neighbour to lead the ceremony while other people from their balcony were enlisted to be witnesses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frida Kiwi (@frida_kiwi) on

Read: Coronavirus: Netizens Raise Concerns Over Testing Parity Between Celebrities And Masses

Read: Indian-origin Teen In US Does Her Bit To Protect Homeless People From Coronavirus

As per reports, soon after the ceremony began, dozens of people watched and cheered from their balconies and asked the couple to kiss. The bride after the ceremony threw the bouquet to a friend who lived opposite her. The couple's honeymoon will be at home as the virus and the various travel bans have ruined their plans to travel to Italy and Portugal for a real honeymoon.

Read: Video Of 'Kabir Singh' Running Behind Sanitiser Bottle Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus

Read: "Coronavirus War Can Only Be Fought With Young Doctors, Nurses": Dr Devi Shetty

The novel Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 11,800 lives across the world and has infected over 2,80,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA