Spain: Couple Decides To Get Married From Their Window Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A Spanish couple whose planned wedding was ruined by the countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus found a way to still say ‘I do’ and get married to each other. The couple decided to get married leaning out of their apartment balcony and got their neighbour to help while maintaining social distance. The death toll from the Coronavirus has crossed 1,000 in Spain and the country has reported over 20,000 positive cases.

A wedding with appropriate social distance

Alba Díaz and Daniel Camino in the midst of the lockdown grappled with the decision of whether to cancel or go on with the wedding on March 21. Diaz, who is a wedding planner by profession had planned every meticulous detail of the wedding. And then on March 20, the couple realized that they could not carry on with the wedding. The wedding would have involved too many people in a very small space.

According to reports, it was Camino who first suggested that the couple go ahead with the wedding despite their circumstances. They decided that they would get married from their window itself. That is when they recruited the help of their next-door-neighbour to lead the ceremony while other people from their balcony were enlisted to be witnesses.

As per reports, soon after the ceremony began, dozens of people watched and cheered from their balconies and asked the couple to kiss. The bride after the ceremony threw the bouquet to a friend who lived opposite her. The couple's honeymoon will be at home as the virus and the various travel bans have ruined their plans to travel to Italy and Portugal for a real honeymoon.

The novel Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 11,800 lives across the world and has infected over 2,80,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.