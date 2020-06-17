Singapore Scientists Discover Five Antibodies That Can Block COVID-19 Infection

Amid the race to find the cure of COVID-19, Singapore scientists have discovered five antibodies that can block the infection and protect against mutations. The Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories said in a statement on June 17 that the five antibodies are potent in blocking infection and effective against key mutations that have emerged during the ongoing pandemic.

Singapore’s defence research and development organisation all five antibodies were isolated from blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients, assuring a higher degree of patient safety and efficacy. Dr Conrad Chan, Principal Research Scientist and Laboratory Director at DSO explained that administering antibody obtained from recovered patients transfers the person’s immunity to the recipient.

“As antibodies remain in the system for close to a month, it can also be administered to prevent infection," Chan said in a statement.

Human trials for the lead antibody, AOD01, will commence in the upcoming months, pending approval from the Health Sciences Authority. DSO said that manufacturing capabilities have been provisioned to scale up therapeutic antibody treatment after the successful completion of clinical trials.

Cheong Chee Hoo, CEO of DSO, said that the discovery is an important milestone in Singapore’s fight against COVID-19 until a vaccine is available. Cheong added that people will be more assured as they can be treated immediately and can expect to make a faster recovery.

“This prevents our healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and normalises our daily routine as we continue to live and interact as a community,” said Cheong.

Read: COVID-19: Indianapolis-based Company Begins First Human Trial Of Antibody Therapy

Major breakthrough in UK

Meanwhile, Researchers in the UK have claimed that generic steroid drug dexamethasone significantly reduces the death rate of seriously ill COVID-19 patients requiring respiratory intervention. The RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) study, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), said that low doses of the cheaply available drug improve survival rates in certain coronavirus patients.

Prof Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said in a statement that the study shows a significant reduction in mortality rate in those requiring oxygen or ventilation. The results of the widely available drug are being touted as a major breakthrough in the treatment of coronavirus patients after hydroxychloroquine failed to work, according to RECOVERY trial, against the novel coronavirus.

Read: Antibody Tests In Kolkata To Check For Community Spread Of Coronavirus