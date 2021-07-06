Singapore Warns Against Exercise, Gym Post MRNA Jab After Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccinations expert committee on Monday advised those administering the mRNA jabs such as Pfizer and Moderna “not to exercise” for at least a week or 7 days over the suspected link between the vaccine and the myocarditis [heart inflammation] cases. The advisory was particularly emphasized for the young recipients, and adolescents, especially the young males. This comes after a teenage boy in Singapore suffered a cardiac arrest following a strenuous gym workout days after his first Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Singapore’s government strictly advised on Monday against strenuous physical activity for a full one week after getting any mRNA vaccine dose, and instead recommended one must eat healthy food, keep hydrated and give the body a rest period. The Ministry of Health meanwhile has also launched a probe into the collapse of the 16-year-old boy, just six days after his first Pfizer-BioNTech shot. It is found that the boy had visited the gym and had done intense full-body workout shortly after his vaccination.

The expert committee told a presser on Monday that a “small but nevertheless statistically significant risk” exists with the mRNA jabs leading to myocarditis and pericarditis. Furthermore, they discussed the young boy’s case stating that he had received his first dose on June 27, and the next day he had been to the gym where he lifted heavy weights and did a strenuous physical workout that may have inflamed his muscles, although the actual cause is being investigated. A preliminary diagnosis found that he fainted as a result of a sudden cardiac arrest. Health Sciences Authority (HSA)’s data as of July 5 listed 12 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis until June 30 being linked to the mRNA vaccines.

FDA adds 'warning label' on mRNA Pfizer and Moderna jabs

Last month, after Israel’s Health Ministry, reported the heart inflammation cases mainly in young men who received the US manufactured Pfizer vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) said that it will investigate these cases. The US CDC alerted prominent health care professionals to gather more research on the causes of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults.

US Food and Drug Administration FDA said that it will add ‘warning label’ risks of mild cases of heart inflammation on both Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. The decision came after data suggested a "likely association" between the mRNA vaccines and rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle or surrounding membrane.