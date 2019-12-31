Singer Moby Gets Huge 'animal Rights' Tattoo To Mark 32 Years As Vegan

American musician and animal rights activist Moby had made his huge 'animal rights' tattoo bolder as compared to the previous one. The 54-year-old man had tattooed his arms with just the outline of letters earlier in November to celebrate his 32-year commitment to veganism. Recently, he has shown his support towards animal rights having them filled them once again bolder as much as possible. He has also inked on the back of his neck that reads, "Thou shalt not kill" along with a tattoo on the side of his neck which says, "Vegan for life."

Fans react to his posts

His fans and followers have reacted to his Instagram posts. A user wrote, "So important. Much love from Germany" while another wrote, "Bold, literally and metaphorically." Another user commented, "You are not holding back, are you? Damn!". Another user sent a message of approval which reads, "You are the best guy ever! Thank you for doing this! We are with you!"

Moby uses his Instagram handle to share posts about animal rights and veganism with his 3,89,000 followers and often uses hashtag #veganforlife.

Earlier in March, he posted a response to where a lot of high-profile vegan YouTubers ditched the veggies and went back to meat and dairy. He wrote, "Lots of news lately about a few confused influencers abandoning veganism. I've been a vegan for 31 years, and I'm a vegan for life, no matter what. I would not, could not, will not do ANYTHING that could cause or contribute to the suffering of an animal. My life has no more or less meaning than the life of any animal, anywhere." The post managed to garner a lot of attention with 10000 likes and was flooded with comments from other users about their commitments to veganism.

