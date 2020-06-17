Sinopharm Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Race Among Chinese Pharmaceutical Companies: Report

Out of five experimental shots for coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical companies that have now reached the stage of human trials, Sinopharm Group Co is leading the race. According to international media reports, Sinopharm has been leading the race of developing COVID-19 vaccine by the vastest difference since April 2015 and is now a prominent healthcare name attracting the investors to the sector. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus infections have now surpassed 8.1 million with 444,368 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally, and China is also fearing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with no definite vaccine of the fatal disease yet.

According to the Weibo posting of a unit of Sinpharm’s parent company, China National Biotec Group on June 16, the vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm’ Institute of Biological Products Co in Wuhan has reportedly not shown any unfavourable reactions in both phases I and II of the clinical trials. This vaccine developed by Sinopharm has been made by using a killed version of the novel coronavirus that is SARS-CoV-2. Now, it will be subjected to human trials before it is approved for the use of public amid the global health crisis.

Three out five have shown positive outcome

According to the outcome of the early phases of the human trial, three out of five vaccines put together by Chinese pharmaceutical companies are deemed safe and are able to evoke the individual’s immune system. These studies reportedly included hundreds of human volunteers.

International media reports have stated that positive response of Sinopharm’s vaccine candidate has boosted the company’s shares by 15 per cent in Hong Kong to emerge as the ‘best performer’ in MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Moreover, China National Medicines Corp has also spiked by ten per cent daily limit in Shanghai and another unit of Sinopharm, China National Accord Medicines Corp surged at least 8.8 per cent in Shenzhen. The MSCI China healthcare gauge has also spiked as much as 2.2 per cent to the highest in two years, according to the international media report.

Image: Representational/Pixabay