Solomon Islands PM Mulls Delaying Elections Due To Pacific Games: Report

The government of the Solomon Islands stated that it intends to prolong parliament until after the Pacific Games which will be held in November 2023 and for which China has contributed a stadium and other sporting facilities that are being constructed by Chinese businesses. According to the ABC report, a top Solomon Islands opposition MP has urged Australia to provide funds in an effort to ensure that the nation can have elections the next year.

After Pacific Minister Pat Conroy stated in the Solomon Islands that Australia will provide over $17 million to the historic event, Australia will be the second-largest donor to the games.

In addition to this, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said in the month of July that the nation lacks the resources to organise the Pacific Games and have elections in 2023, ABC reported.

Solomon Islands elections

It is important to mention that every four years, there are national elections, and the parliament will be dissolved in May 2023.

Further, according to officials, a bill that was brought to parliament and supported by the speaker on Monday would amend the constitution and delay the dissolution of parliament until December 31, 2023. Within four months, an election would need to be held. A majority of MPs must vote in favour of a constitutional amendment for it to pass.

The vote is probably going to happen next month, ABC reported.

While addressing PM Sogavare's worries about having adequate finances to hold elections and host the Pacific Games, Solomon Islands MP Peter Kenilorea Jr. told ABC that Australia should offer to sponsor elections in 2023. He noted, “I would like to see similar investments in our democracy and elections, including signals to the government in terms of quelling the argument being made there is no money for elections".

According to Kenilorea Jr., "This is something that I would also like to see our partners – particularly democracy-loving countries – to step up and send those messages.

Election funding has been "a matter for the Solomon Islands government," according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). However, it emphasised that Australia continued to fund initiatives aimed at sustaining future elections and contributed significantly to the previous Solomon Islands election, which took place in 2019.

Meanwhile, On July 13 in Fiji, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had private meetings with his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare in the wake of worries over the China-Solomons security pact. Additionally, Australia and the Solomon Islands have a security agreement, and since unrest in Honiara began late last year, Australian police have been preserving order there.

(Image: AP)