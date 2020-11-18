Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook Over Use Of 'abusive Language Against Ministers, PM'

The Solomon Islands' cabinet on November 17 announced that it was going to ban the use of the world’s biggest social networking site, Facebook across the Pacific island nation to limit the criticism of the federal government. According to the sources of local broadcaster Solomon Times, the proposal for a temporary ban was presented before the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Communication and Civil Aviation Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka.

Minister Agovaka reportedly said that the ban will be imposed keeping in mind the controversial issues raised via Facebook in the island nation against its ministers, Prime Minister that led to the defamation of their character. Further, Agovaka cited Facebook's lack of stricter cybercrime legislation and regulation as the reason to prohibit the site for public use. The proposal was pushed by the cabinet for approval despite criticism from the international media rights groups and the businesses that claimed that the ban will have financial repercussions.

Agovaka was quoted saying by Solomon Times that the use of the internet in the Solomon Islands needed proper regulations to safeguard its population from exposure to harmful content. The government was still in discussion with the operators to work out how this can be done, he said, adding, that the operators must establish a firewall to block Facebook. According to a report by the nation's analytics company NapoleonCat, there were at least 120,000 Facebook accounts operating in the Soloman Islands.

Ban to impact micro-businesses

A spokesperson for Facebook reportedly said that the Solomon Island government's decision to ban the use of Facebook will impact thousands of people that are connected via Facebook and engage in important discussions across the Pacific. Further, the spokesperson informed that the website was in talks with the Solomons government to have it reconsider the decision. Meanwhile, the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), the body that represents the private sector commercial services in the nation condemned the decision, saying, that the move will tremendously impact the micro-businesses, entrepreneurs, and the island's informal sector that heavily relies on social media for marketing and advertising. It is the government’s prerogative to make such a decision, but as a chamber, we believe that there are other pressing issues that require our collective focus, SICCI board chair Jay Bartlett said in a report by AUT's Pacific media Center.

