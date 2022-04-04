South Africa: 21-yr-old Student Raped And Beaten To Death By Gang In Horror 11-hour Ordeal

In a horrific incident, a 21-year-old student was raped and murdered by a callous gang while she was travelling with her friend in 2017. What was worse was the lack of remorse the accused had even during their sentencing. The 11-hour ordeal of the 21-year-old in the hands of the "wolves gang" has now been converted into a newly-released documentary.

The duo was in their car when they were halted by a notorious group in a secluded area of Stellenbosch, South Africa. The pair were taken hostage at knifepoint and driven around by the gang for hours before they were battered to death in May 2017.

The meticulously detailed documentary revealed that her friend was brutally beaten and left for dead on the side of the road. The gang of thugs then went on to gang-rape the victim before stabbing her in the neck and then badgered her face with a rock. The killers, Nashville Julius, 29, Geraldo Parsons, 27, Eben Van Niekerk, 28, and Vernon Witbooi - showed no remorse as they were sentenced to jail for life in 2018. One of the members offered an insincere and forced apology to the victim's family members during the trial.

The victim's friend, however, survived the attack. He was left with a hearing impairment and now lives on a hearing aid.

New documentary details the events of the 11 hour horror

Five years after the gruesome incident, a new documentary by director and journalist Anthony Molyneaux revisited the horrifying night of the 21-year-old students. The documentary shows how the friends took their ill-fated ride in the victim's grandmother's VW City Golf when they were ambushed by the abhorrent murderers. The documentary articulated the 11-hour hell ride of the young girls. It also showed how the brazens tried to withdraw cash from Marsh's account to obtain drugs.

The video gathered from street cameras showed the petrified girls seated in the front seat of the car. The documentary also includes some recreated scenes with narration by Molyneaux.

"I have covered dozen of brutal crimes and their court cases, but the murder of Cornelius affected me the most," Anthony has said, as quoted by IOL. Family members and several individuals were also interviewed for the documentary. Inputs from former gang members also explained the "code" of the said gang.

