South Africa Bans Alcohol, Imposes Night Curfew As Coronavirus Cases Surge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on the sale of alcohol and a nighttime curfew of seven hours to reduce pressure from its hospitals with a rapid surge in coronavirus cases. South Africa had imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in March to contain the infection but easing of restrictions has resulted in an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a televised address on July 12, Ramaphosa said that it is vital that not to burden clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries as the country head towards the peak of infections. Highlighting the importance of every single bed in hospitals, the South African President announced the suspension of sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol with immediate effect.

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma,” said Ramaphosa, adding that most of these accidents occur at night.

As an additional measure to reduce pressure on hospitals, a curfew will be put in place between 9pm and 4am, effective from July 13. South Africa has recorded 276,242 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 4,079 COVID-related deaths so far, registering one of the highest daily cases across the globe.

Family visits restricted

The South African leader said that the country succeeded in delaying the spread of the virus by working together and maintaining resolve, but the surge has arrived as indicated by the medical experts. He said that parks will be open for exercise but any form of gatherings will not be allowed. Family visits and other social activities will also not be allowed since they present too much of a risk to permit at this stage, said Ramaphosa.

"It goes against our very nature as social beings, but it is a hardship that we must endure for that much longer to protect those we love and care for from this disease,” he added.

