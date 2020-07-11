COVID-19: Majority Of Cases Detected In South Africa Asymptomatic, Says Official

South Africa health officials have reportedly said that of all the adults tested positive for coronavirus in the country, 50 to 66 per cent are asymptomatic cases. The officials added that many more cases are not even detected. As per John Hopkins coronavirus tally, South Africa has more than 250000 confirmed cases and its death tally stands at more than 3,800. Dr Shabir Mahdi, who is heading the University of Oxford’s vaccine trials in South Africa reportedly said that majority of the infections are getting unnoticed. He further added that due to the high numbers of asymptomatic cases, the situation is getting very difficult for vaccine trials.

Majority cases undetected

Mahdi estimated that about 10 per cent of COVID-19 cases are officially reported and around 80 per cent of children who are infected are asymptomatic. South Africa, in partnership with Oxford University, rolled out the continent's first human trials for a potential vaccine to fight against the novel coronavirus on June 24, Wednesday as the cases continue to spike. According to the reports, the trial was conducted in partnership with the University of the Witwatersrand which consisted of 2,000 volunteers from 18 to 65 years of age.

South Africa began its trials to make sure that the entire African continent will have access to an affordable and cheap vaccine. It is the second country after UK to participate in the Oxford trial, as per reports. The vaccine named as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 , also known as AZD1222, was initially developed by a group of Oxford University scientists who are currently working with AstraZeneca on its development and production. In a statement, the university reportedly said that more than 4,000 participants have been enrolled in the UK and an additional 10,000 more participants will take part in the vaccine trials.

