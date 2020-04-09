The Debate
South Africa's Minister Sent On 'special Leave' For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Cyril Ramaphosa put the South Africa minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on a two-month “special leave” for breaking lockdown rules and going on a lunch.

South Africa

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa put the communications minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on a two-month “special leave” for breaking lockdown rules and going for lunch at a friend’s house. According to the official statement of Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, the South African President not only condemned the minister’s actions but said, “no one is above the law”. While announcing the partial unpaid leave for Ndabeni-Abrahams, Ramaphosa also demanded a public apology from her. 

"The president strongly believes that no one, including the minister, is above the law," Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said. "He says none of us should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation."

As of April 9, when South Africa’s confirmed cases of coronavirus are 1,845 with at least 18 fatalities, the country’s government had announced a 21-day lockdown which started on March 27 in a bid to stem the further spread of coronavirus. Therefore, as per adhering to lockdown rules, people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks like buying groceries or seeking medical assistance. While the South African police had reportedly arrested over 17,000 people in just initial days of the lockdown, but later country’s communication minister’s photo having lunch surfaced on social media, triggering an unprecedented response. But, Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised on national news broadcaster, saying she is “deeply sorry” and that she regrets it.

"I would like to convey an apology to ... society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19," she said. "I regret the incident and am deeply sorry."

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling. 

