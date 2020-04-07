The Debate
South Africa: Bride, Groom, Pastor & All 50 Guests Arrested For Violating Covid Lockdown

Rest of the World News

A bride, a groom, a priest who officiated the marriage and all 50 guests were arrested for defying lockdown rules for a wedding in South Africa.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
South Africa

A bride, the groom, pastor, and at least 50 wedding guests were detained by the police in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, for defying the lockdown protocol that banned public assembly to stem the spread of COVID-19. Though the couple had planned the wedding event way before the lockdown was imosed, they decided to go with it instead of postponing the event amid restrictions, a local media outlet reported. Mayor of uMhlathuze, South Africa, Mduduzi Mhlongo, released an official statement citing the incident as a warning to the violators for flouting the social distancing measures, as per media reports. 

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter, which sparked massive criticism from Netizens worldwide. In the footage, the police officers can be seen crashing the wedding. The bride and the groom can be seen directed inside the police van. According to the local media reports, all 50 guests were taken under arrest.

Mhlongo told the South African news agency that all those who attended the event, including the pastor who officiated the wedding, were arrested by the police. The move was to protect the people and make them aware of the coronavirus spread, the mayor clarified to the local media outlets. He said that the government intended to send a message that people had to stay at home, no matter what. The number of people contracting the COVID-19 disease is surging and anyone who would not follow the social distancing measure, and would discreetly assemble, will be strictly punished, he added. 

Read: Formula 1's Existence Threatened By Coronavirus Impact: McLaren Chief Zak Brown

Read: 26 Test Negative For Coronavirus In Goa

Twitter reacts

The clip amassed over 32.9k views as users poured in a slew of comments lauding the prompt action by the cops. “I commend the cops for having not thrown her at the back of the van,” wrote a user, obviously aggravated. “They'll never forget their wedding day,” wrote another pointing out that it would be for their own good if people followed the measures that are integral to avoid contracting the disease.

Read: Cardi B Thinks A 'Tiger King' Cast Member Gave Bronx's Tiger Coronavirus; Read More

Read: Deceased Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Nagpur

First Published:
COMMENT
