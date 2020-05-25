South African President Says Country Will Ease Coronavirus Restrictions From June 1

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly announced on May 25 to further ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from June 1. He added that it will help boost the economy which has plummeted since lockdown. According to the reports, Africa's has been suffering huge loss since late March when the government has imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected 22,583 people and took lives of 429.

South Africa to ease restrictions

Ramaphosa has been under tremendous pressure from other political parties and industries and a high-level cabinet meeting decided to move the country to “level three” of its five-level lockdown system, as per reports. He reportedly told the media that it will help to open up the economy again. Ramaphosa initially got huge support for the strict lockdown which posed many restrictions like people confined to their homes, banning the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

President warns people

South African President Cyril Ramaphisa has reportedly warned people to be prepared to live with the deadly coronavirus pandemic for a year or more and also cautioned them to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks even after lockdown restrictions have been eased. He added that precautionary measures will help curb the spread of the virulent virus. The country imposed nationwide lockdown on March 27.

The President reportedly announced last month a five-phased plan to gradually ease the lockdown restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus. As per reports, presently the country is witnessing its level 4 under which limited businesses are allowed to open, there is a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am and a ban on alcohol and liquor sales. With more than half of the nation’s confirmed cases that account for over 10,600 infections, Cape Town and its surrounding Western Cape province have reportedly turned into South Africa’s coronavirus hotspot.

Image Credit: AP