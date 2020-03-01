South Korea: 210 New Coronavirus Cases Surface, Total Infections Now More Than 3700

South Korea has reportedly detected 210 new cases of Coronavirus with the total figure of those infected now climbing to 3,736, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed in media reports. South Korea has also reported it's 18th fatality due to COVID-19.

According to news reports, South Korea has the highest number of virus cases globally, after mainland China. There has been an acute surge in the figures as the disease continues to spread unabated within the East Asian nation. South Korean President Moon Jae-in told international media that his government was waging an “all-out response” to curb the nationwide spread of the disease.

He further elaborated that the nation was escalating the crisis alert to the highest level. Scores of events have either been called off or postponed in South Korea since the outbreak, as per the reports. The Central Bank of South Korea warned the government of shrinking growth in the first quarter for the world’s 12th largest economy, hinting at a consumption and export slowdown due to the deadly epidemic.

North Korea warns of consequences

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly confirmed that more than 90 per cent of cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea emerged in Daegu, a province in North Gyeongsang. Like Wuhan City in China, Daegu has become the South Korean epicentre of the disease. South Korea’s Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip warned the country of the upsurge in Coronavirus infections as health authorities scrambled to diagnose the members of the Shincheonji religious group, suggest reports.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s communist leader Kim Jong-Un warned South Korea’s top party officials of the "serious consequences" upon failing to prevent an outbreak on their side of the border. North Korea has sealed off its borders to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 within its territory.

(With Agency inputs)