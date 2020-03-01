Malaysia Health Ministry Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases

The Health Ministry of Malaysia has reportedly said on March 1 that the country has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus taking the total number of infections in the country to 29. According to the reports, all of the new cases were Malaysians and two of them had a travel record to China and Italy. The report said that 22 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital of the total cases in Malaysia.

Death toll stands at 2900

China has reportedly confirmed 573 new cases of the novel coronavirus cases on February 29, soaring the figures from 427 the previous day, confirmed China’s health authority. The number of fatalities stood at 35, dipping from 47 reported the previous day.

The total death toll in mainland China is more than 2900, as per reports. At least 34 new fatalities were reported in Hubei province, where the COVID-19 first originated. The province detected 570 new cases within 24 hours, the National Health Commission of China said in media reports.

China had earlier described the situation regarding the pathogen outbreak as "still grim and complex" as the disease spread globally raising international concerns.

CNHC urges to contain virus

Minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC) Ma Xiaowei told a news conference that despite some success in containing the strain of the new virus, there was a risk of the epidemic rebounding. He said that China managed to contain the spread of the virus and curb human-to-human transmission to a great extent after the government implemented "unprecedented" measures. He further added that the deepening health crisis due to the Coronavirus became an economic challenge for the country as well.

According to the reports, amid mounting cases of the deadly COVID-19, China resorted to stepping up its quarantine measures on the foreign nationals. It also offered assistance to the countries abroad like Iran and Japan which are severely impacted by the contagion. Iran is one of the most severely affected nations outside mainland China which has reportedly surpassed 500 confirmed coronavirus cases and reported 210 fatalities so far. An Iranian lawmaker, Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, died succumbing to the worsening health conditions due to the Coronavirus.

(With Agency Inputs)