South Korea agency lists 'irrational measures' taken by North Korea to prevent COVID-19

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread and the economic damage caused by it, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has issued several orders including execution of two people, ban on fishing at sea and imposed a lockdown in the capital Pyongyang, claims South Korea's spy agency, informed the lawmakers on Friday. They further stated that Kim Jong Un-led North Korea government has also directed the diplomats overseas to avoid doing anything that could provoke the US as the leader is worried about President-elect Joe Biden's approach towards North Korea. This comes after the South Korean lawmakers attended a private meeting by the spy agency National Intelligence Service.

Kim Jong Un's 'excessive anger'

Lawmaker Ha Tae-Keung stated that the South Korean agency termed the measures taken by Kim Jong Un as 'irrational' and a display of 'excessive anger'. The National Intelligence Service informed that a high-profile money changer from Pyongyang was executed in North Korea last month after being held responsible for a drop in the exchange rate. It further informed that a key official was also executed in August for reportedly violating government rules that restrict goods brought from abroad. In an attempt to prevent the seawater from being infected with coronavirus, North Korean leader has banned fishing as well as salt production at the sea but the agency did not inform if the ban applies to all the water bodies of North Korea and if it's still in effect or not.

After imposing a COVID-19 lockdown in Pyongyang and northern Jagang province, earlier in November, a lockdown was imposed in several areas of North Korea where unauthorised goods and foreign currencies were found, as per the NIS. North Korea also made an unsuccessful attempt to hack a South Korean pharmaceutical firm that was working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine. This comes despite the fact that North Korea has claimed to not have any COVID positive cases across the country, a claim that has been disputed by experts across the globe.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, North Korea was forced to seal the border with its major trading partners and aid benefactor, China in January. This move along with numerous natural disasters took a toll on the country's economy. North Korea and China's trade has dropped drastically as compared to 2019 as it has totalled to about $530 million which just 25% of last years figures. A lawmaker also quoted the NIS saying that the sugar and seasoning price in North Korea has shot up four times.

(With inputs from AP)