South Korea Increases Travel Alert Level For Japan Amid Coronavirus Fears

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced on March 7 that it was raising the travel alert across all regions of Japan. The announcement was made in light of growing concerns regarding the number of coronavirus cases in Japan. The threat level increase will go into effect from March 9 onwards.

South Korea advises restraint

Last week, Seoul had advised 'caution', which is a threat level lower than 'restraint' which is what has been announced now. According to reports, during its announcement, the ministry claimed that it had taken the drastic step because of the continued spread of the coronavirus in Japan and its effect on Koreans.

According to reports, the latest increase in the threat level has been seen as a 'tit-for-tat' response by South Korea to Japan's decision to quarantine for 14-days all people that are entering Japan from Korea. On March 6 it was announced that Korea was also halting its visa waiver program and invalidating any travel permits that had already been issued to all visitors.

South Korea has recently reported 174 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of cases reported in the country to 6,767. One new death was also reported in the country raising the death toll to 46. South Korea has the most number of cases of the deadly coronavirus in the world outside of mainland China.

The deadly coronavirus that originated in China's Hubei province has rapidly spread to multiple countries across the globe. Officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, the virus has infected more than 100,000 and killed almost 3,500 people worldwide.

Indonesia bans entry

Indonesia will reportedly ban the entry and transit of foreign nationals who have visited Iran, Italy or South Korea in the last 14 days, starting March 8, country's foreign minister announced. The travellers will have to provide a certificate issued by health authorities to prove good health, Minister Retno Marsudi reportedly said. She said that the passengers entering Indonesia will now have to undergo additional health screening procedures and safety protocols at the airport moving forward, confirmed media reports.

