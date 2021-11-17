South Korea Believes Formal End To 1950-53 Korean War Can Improve Ties With North Korea

Amid the deteriorating situation, a South Korean minister informed that a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War could improve the relationship between the two countries, reported Yonhap News agency. Citing the statement of South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations, the news agency said that he believed declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War could serve as a "catalyst" to resume conversations with North Korea by sending a positive message to Pyongyang. "Our government believes that the push for the end-of-war declaration is a driving force for tangible peace on the peninsula and at the same time a wise solution that will serve as a catalyst for dialogue involving South and North Korea and the United States," Yonhap News agency quoted Unification Minister Lee In-young as saying.

Political declaration would not require great costs: Minister

The media outlet said that the minister was stated the country's stand during a congratulatory speech at the 17th Hankyoreh-Busan International Symposium held in the southeastern port city. "I think (the declaration) could send a positive message in terms of security guarantees to the North," the South Korean minister added. According to the minister of the East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, the political declaration would not require "great costs" and could serve as a "gateway" to reach the desired result. Also, the action would serve as a "meaningful milestone" in efforts to achieve lasting peace on the peninsula.

"North Korea has fired short-range missiles, but chances are high that so-called strategic provocations such as nuclear tests and long-range missiles will not be seen for the time being," Yonhap News agency quoted the South Korean Minister as saying.

South Korea urges North to restore dormant communication hotlines

Notably, in September this year, South Korea urged Pyongyang to restore dormant communication hotlines following the statement of the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In a statement, his sister Kim Yo Jong had said the two Koreas could take steps toward reconciliation. It is worth noting that the official statement by South Korea was referring to a set of phone-and fax-like communication channels that have been suspended for more than a year. In May this year, the two rival nations briefly resumed communications over the channels but, Pyongyang refused to continue after the South staged annual military drills with the United States.

Though Jong asked South Korea to abandon hostile policies and double-dealing standards, experts familiar with the development between the two countries, asserted that the North might be seeking to extract concessions as it has raised tensions by carrying out its first missile tests in six months.

Image: AP