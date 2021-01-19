South Korea Culls Nearly 19 Million Poultry Animals To Curb Spread Of Bird Flu

The South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Monday, January 18 said that a total of 18.8 million chickens and other poultry animals have been culled at various farms across South Korea. This comes as a measure to curb the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu. The country reported its first case of bird flu at a duck farm in the North Jeolla province in late November.

'Serious Danger'

According to the reports by ANI, the country’s warning level has been raised to ‘serious danger’. Also, poultry within a radius of three kilometers from farms exposed to the virus must be exterminated, as per law. South Korea confirmed its first case on November 28 at a duck farm which is just 290 kilometres south of Seoul. As per the release by the ministry, the government started taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

As per a release, the government directed disinfection of migratory bird sites and urged poultry farms were asked to comply with quarantine rules. The occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has increased from overseas.

Mongolia, which comes within the travelling route of migratory birds, may lead to the high possibility of inflow in Korea via migratory birds. The release said the government was "keeping a close eye on the arrival status of winter migratory birds this year, and strengthening quarantine management by controlling access of livestock vehicles in migratory bird sites, testing manures of migratory birds, and disinfecting."

With this, the ministry also urged the poultry farms to strictly adhere to quarantine rules, like blocking access to visitors and vehicles, installing nets to block wild birds and rodents, applying quicklime around the access road to farmhouses and livestock facilities, disinfecting and wearing dedicated boots before entering the livestock facilities, cleaning and disinfecting before work.

Also, it is being emphasized that during the Chuseok holiday period, visitors should be restricted from entering poultry breeding facilities. Farms should also strictly follow all these rules. The outbreak has been confirmed in some other countries as well, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany, and Belgium.

