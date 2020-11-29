South Korea: Ministry Of Agriculture Confirms First Case Of Bird Flu Among Poultry In 2020

South Korea’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on November 28 confirmed this year’s first-ever bird flu case among poultry in the southwestern province of Jeonbuk. As per the reports by the Ministry, the flu was detected at a duck farm, just 290 kilometres south of Seoul. As per the release by the ministry, the government is taking measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

South Korea prepares to fight bird flu

The release says that quarantine measures will be strengthened. Also, disinfection of migratory bird sites and urged poultry farms have been asked to comply with quarantine rules. The occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has increased from overseas. Mongolia, which comes within the travelling route of migratory birds, may lead to the high possibility of inflow in Korea via migratory birds. The release said, “Keeping a close eye on the arrival status of winter migratory birds this year, and strengthening quarantine management by controlling access of livestock vehicles in migratory bird sites, testing manures of migratory birds and disinfecting”.

With this, the ministry also urged the poultry farms to strictly adhere to quarantine rules, like blocking access to visitors and vehicles, installing nets to block wild birds and rodents, applying quicklime around the access road to farmhouses and livestock facilities, disinfecting and wearing dedicated boots before entering the livestock facilities, cleaning and disinfecting before work. Also, it is being emphasized that during the Chuseok holiday period, visitors should be restricted from entering poultry breeding facilities. Farms should also strictly follow all these rules.

In a separate development, France on November 4 put parts of the country on high alert. The French government called to cull 200,000 chickens in the east of the country after the disease has spread among the wild animals near France's borders. According to a France 24 report, as many as 45 French departments were declared "high" risk amid the fears of the spread of avian influenza first detected in the migratory birds. As per an update published in France’s official decree, the migratory channel that crosses national territory attracts birds and it has raised the level of risk for France.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)