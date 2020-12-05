South Korea Dismisses North Korea's 'zero COVID-19 Cases' Claim, Says 'hard To Believe'

South Korea has said that Pyongyang may be lying about the COVID-19 situation in the country as it continues to claim no cases. South Korea's foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha, while speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, said it is hard to believe North Korea has zero COVID-19 cases, but added that her government is ready to provide any assistance needed in combating the disease. Kang Kyung-wha said her government offered help to North Korea but has so far received no response.

"They still say they don’t have any cases, which is hard to believe," Kang said. "All signs are that the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they don’t have, so it's a bit of an odd situation," Kyung-wha said at the dialogue while talking about global governance in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea reports zero COVID cases

North Korea in its report to the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week said it has zero coronavirus infections, however, listed over 8,000 people as "suspected cases". Meanwhile, experts doubt the data provided by the authoritarian government of Kim Jong-un, saying it is highly unlikely that the country has no cases given its close business and people-to-people ties with China, where the COVID-19 is believed to have originated in late 2019.

North Korea and China have close links with each other, however, the pandemic forced the closure of borders since the beginning of 2020. It was reported earlier this year that Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered his military to take full control of the situation and to ensure COVID-19 doesn't enter North Korea allegedly giving them permission to shoot at anybody trying to enter or exit the country illegally.

Kim Jong-Un executes 2 lawmakers

Earlier in November, it was reported that Kim Jong-un had ordered the execution of two lawmakers and was "frantic" over COVID-19 and its impact on the country's economy. South Korea's spy agency reportedly briefed lawmakers last month about Kim Jong-un decision to execute two high-profile officials. One of the officials executed was a money-changer, who allegedly got killed because he failed to control the country's surging exchange rate. One of the South Korean lawmakers, while talking to the Associated Press, said that Kim is making "irrational decisions" as he is panicked about the effects of COVID-19. The Hermit Regime's leader also clamped down the capital Pyongyang.

