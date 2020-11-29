North Korea Toughens Border Restrictions To 'allow No Room For Transmission' Of COVID-19

While coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, North Korea is further toughening restrictions at state borders in a bid to “allow no room for the transmission of the virus”. According to Yonhap News, the country has stepped up virus control measures along the inter-Korean border and at sea, two days after South Korea said that the North had banned sea fishing. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea is mobilising more anti-virus units and establishing strong steps to “completely remove the uncivilised and unhygienic element that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic at winter.

KCNA reported that the country is “firmly establishing a blockade wall in the areas near the border and the Military Demarcation Line and asking workers and residents to keep established system of action and immediately gain control of and respond to even the slightest abnormal situations”.

Over the past months, North Korea has maintained a “free-coronavirus territory”, a claim widely questioned by outside experts. Despite that, the country has decided to take stronger measures in coastal areas to prevent the inflow of the deadly virus. North Korea has swiftly sealed its borders, flew out diplomats and isolated residents with symptoms. Experts have warned that a major outbreak in North Korea could have devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and a chronic lack of medicines.

The media outlet also said, “We (North Korea) are strengthening our self-defensive security system and military reporting system, we are responding strongly to allow no room for the transmission of the virus through sea garbage”.

“In the areas adjacent to the Tumen River, Yalu River, Yesong River, and the Imjin River, we are getting fish farms that use the river waters to thoroughly follow the national anti-epidemic measures," it added.

S Korea calls NK measures ‘irrational’

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the parliamentary intelligence committee on Friday that North Korea is taking measures that “go against common sense” to stop the spread of the virus. Lawmaker Ha Tae-Keung stated that the South Korean agency termed the measures taken by Kim Jong Un as 'irrational' and a display of 'excessive anger'. They further stated that Kim Jong Un-led North Korea government has also directed the diplomats overseas to avoid doing anything that could provoke the US as the leader is worried about President-elect Joe Biden's approach towards North Korea.

