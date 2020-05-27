South Korea Reports First Suspected Cases Of Inflammatory Syndrome In Kids

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, South Korea is treating two children for a rare, life-threatening syndrome which could be linked to COVID-19. According to reports, the South Korean health ministry made the announcement on May 27, the two children have recovered after receiving treatment.

More harmful to children than believed

As per reports, this new syndrome in children is called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), reportedly the symptoms are similar to toxic shock and Kawasaki disease which include fever, rashes, swollen glands and in rare races heart inflammation. MIS-C cases have been found in several countries like the United States, Italy, Spain and France, all countries which were severely impacted by the coronavirus. New York City in the US has more than 100 cases alone.

According to reports, the discovery of this new syndrome has caused fears that COVID-19 may be more dangerous to children than was earlier believed. Till now COVID-19 has taken its toll most on the elderly and those who have pre-existing health conditions. Upon being tested, both children, an 11-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl have tested negative for COVID-19 but further analysis is being undertaken.

Read: South Korea Reports 40 New Cases, Biggest Daily Recent Jump

Read: World Watches As South Korea Cautiously Returns To Life

As per reports, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a briefing that while both children have recovered from the symptoms, they were undergoing COVID-19 anti-body tests to reconfirm if the children were infected.

Read: South Korea Cases Rise, China Weighs Health Changes

Read: School Children Return To Classroom In South Korea

South Korea was one of the first nations to suffer from COVID-19 outbreak has been able to defeat it due to a rigorous strategy that has involved tracking, tracing and containing the virus. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China last year has infected 5,615,689 people worldwide and killed 351,077.

(Representative Image)