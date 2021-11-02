Last Updated:

South Korea Extends Business Hours To 24 Hrs, Allows Gathering Of 10-12 People

In an effort to revive the economy, South Korea on Monday announced the extension of business hours from November 1, allowing then to run 24 hours a day

In an effort to revive the economy, South Korea on Monday announced the extension of business hours from November 1, Global Economic reported on Tuesday. According to the latest announcement, now the business establishments such as restaurants and cafes could run 24 hours a day. However, it capped the limit of the gathering of people-- 10 people in the metropolitan area and 12 people in the non-metropolitan areas. Also, it adopted the 'Quarantine Pass (vaccination certification or PCR-test negative certificate)' in order to avail entertainment and sports facilities that have greater chances of spreading the COVID-19 infections

Notably, the ease in restrictions came after South Korea reported a decline in COVID cases. On Sunday, the country reported 1,686 new COVID cases, for a total of 3,66,386, with 2,858 deaths overall. Citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, Global Economic said that the latest announcement was based on the planning of implementing the three-stage scheme of phased recovery announced by the Korean government. First, as regulations on working hours are removed, most of the business facilities, including restaurants and cafes, can be operated 24 hours a day. But high-risk facilities such as bars, clubs, discotheques, and cabarets are restricted to operate until 12 am.

South Korea COVID guidelines for unvaccinated people:

As per the latest order, other big establishments can run until dawn from November 2. The order issued on November 1 said up to 10 people in the Seoul metropolitan area and up to 12 people in the non-metropolitan areas can gather at public events, regardless of their vaccination status. However, the government-mandated the maximum gathering in cafes and restaurants. Only four unvaccinated people can gather at the places where the implementation of the mask rule is not possible from November 1, said the government order.

"The number of people at events and conventions is also allowed up to 99 if unvaccinated people are included and up to 499 if only those who have vaccination certificates or COVID-19 negative certificates," said the latest order.

'Quarantine Pass' is a must to avail luxurious facilities

Existing regulations are applied to weddings, exhibitions, fairs, and international conferences where more than 100 people, including unvaccinated people. Movie theatres and outdoor sports stadiums can prepare a vaccine zone, and foods and drinks are only allowed in this zone, according to the latest reports. When using high-risk facilities such as karaoke, public bath, entertainment facilities, horse and cycle race track, and casino or visiting patients at spread vulnerable facilities, the 'Quarantine Pass', a completion of vaccination certificate or PCR-test negative certificate, must be possessed, added the guidelines released by South Korean government.

(With inputs from ANI)

