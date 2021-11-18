South Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong Vows To Work On Strong Ties With China & Japan

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, on Wednesday, called for steadfast trilateral cooperation amongst his country, Japan and China to overcome differences. His remarks came in during a meeting of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretaria - an organisation launched in 2011 with an aim to bolster cooperation between the three countries. Speaking in Seoul, the lawmaker emphasised that there could be differences between the three countries given their geopolitical location, but those could easily be resolved because of their “similar cultural backgrounds.”

"The three countries are neighbours close to one another, and there could be differences on specific issues," Chung told the officials, according to Associated Press. However, “given that they share similar cultural backgrounds, the countries will be able to overcome differences through steadfast cooperation and move forward toward co-prosperity," the minister added. Furthermore, he touted that next year’s Olympics being hosted in Beijing could serve as a great opportunity for all the three countries to strengthen their relationship.

Over the past few months, China, Japan and South Korea have been trading barbs with each claiming sovereign rights over a specific, contested part of the South China Sea. Tensions have also risen due to recent missile tests by South Korea and a one-of-its-kind Hypersonic projectile test by China. More recently, Seoul and Tokyo have been involved in a conflict related to trade and historical issues, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South China Sea Conflict

In 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected China's claims on the South China Sea and areas inside the ‘nine-dash line’ and ruled in favour of the Philippines, which currently has operational control over the Thitu islands. China and Taiwan have both rejected the ruling. Meanwhile, the Philippines has asked China to call back its vessels from the disputed area asserting that the Pag-asa Island was an “integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction”.

Separately, Japan and China have been involved in a conflict over uninhabited Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the Indo-Pacific sea, which has been administered by Japan since 1972. As per reports, Japan has already deployed its missiles towards its border facing China amid its several maritime incursions, and is closely guarding the waters. China’s maritime activities have risen manifold especially in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Image: AP