South Korea Launches New 8,200-ton Aegis Warship Amid Escalating North Korean Threat

In the latest development, South Korea launched a new destroyer with a missile interception platform and improved anti-submarine capabilities. The South Korean Navy stated that the 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer was launched as efforts are being made to strengthen defences against North Korea's expanding military capabilities. On Thursday, July 27, the Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shipyard in Ulsan hosted the ceremony for the "Jeongjo The Great destroyer," which bears the name of a visionary emperor of the Joseon Dynasty.

According to reports, the Aegis-equipped destroyer is the first warship constructed as part of Seoul's acquisition programme, known as Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II. Three cutting-edge destroyers are expected to be purchased under this programme and delivered to the Navy by 2024. Notably, Jeongjo's launch ceremony was attended by around 150 people, including senior government, military, and business representatives. "As a symbol of the efforts to build a strong, high-tech ocean-going Navy and a national strategic asset, the 8,200-ton destroyer is expected to boost the Navy's combat capabilities further," the Navy said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported.

About South Korea's new Aegis destroyer

The 21-meter-wide, 170-meter-long destroyer has radar-evading capabilities and the modern Aegis combat system, which is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles apart from detecting and tracking them. It also boasts of a locally designed advanced sonar system that can detect enemy submarines and underwater weapons like torpedoes. According to the Navy, the destroyer will also be equipped to carry MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters, which the nation intends to start using in 2024.

"We will strive harder to construct a strong ocean-going military based on cutting-edge technologies in preparation against future threats and for shifts in the battle environment," the South Korean Navy remarked.

North Korean threat of potential nuclear test looms large

It is worth mentioning that the launch of the latest destroyer comes amid the looming threat of a potential nuclear test by North Korea. Speaking to reporters in Seoul on July 22, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol claimed that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time. According to media reports, Pyongyang has tested several short- to long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May this year. Notably, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme.

