South Korea's President Warns Of Second Wave Of Coronavirus As Cases Rebound

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned citizens that the coronavirus outbreak is ‘not over until it’s over’ as it reported at least 34 new cases in the last 24 hours. Moon cautioned the South Koreans that there can be a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country anytime. According to him, the citizens should continue to maintain ‘enhanced alertness’ and added that people ‘must never lower guard’ when it comes to the prevention from the pandemic. Moon made these statements in a televised address on May 10 marking three years of his inauguration.

South Korean President also said that it will be a ‘long time’ before the global health crisis would end ‘completely’. Moon believes that even though daily cases have dropped, citizens should ‘also brace for the pandemic’s second wave’. Recently, the new cases that were recorded in the country were due to a coronavirus infected individual who visited a nightclub. Out of the new cases, reportedly at least 26 were transmitted domestically while eight were imported.

However, it still raised concerns among officials at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the numbers recorded on May 9 were the highest since April 9. South Korea was one of the worst-hit countries of COVID-19 disease outside China but it had successfully flattened the curve by recording none or very less number of cases in the last ten days. Meanwhile, the medical authorities are tracking all visitors of the club that COVID-19 positive man went, and has rounded up to at least 1,500 people. As of now, South Korea has 1,008 active cases of coronavirus and has recorded 256 deaths.

Global death toll of coronavirus

While South Korea seems to have controlled the drastic spread of the highly contagious disease, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 280,957 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,125,046 people. Out of the total infections, 1,452,788 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

