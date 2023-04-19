South Korea Ramps Up Seafood Imports Inspection As Japan Set To Release Radioactive Water

In response to growing public outrage over the release of radioactive wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, the South Korean government will carry out special screenings of the points of origin of imported seafood items for two months, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on Wednesday. The South Korean Coastguard will assist the ministry in inspecting from May 1 to June 30 to ensure that retailers are accurately labelling the source of the imported seafood items, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported citing The Korean Times.

The inspection would involve both public and private sector organisations, including participation from civic organisations like the National Council of Consumer Education and the Korean Women's Federation for Consumer. Kwon Soon-wook, director of the Ministry's Fisheries Infrastructure and Aquaculture Policy Division, said: “We are strengthening the management of seafood origin labelling by continuously improving the system and conducting special inspections at different times, such as expanding the number of products with labels of origin at restaurants.”

Investigations to be undertaken to counter sophisticated unlawful activities

The fishery ministry has met with organisations that are involved in enforcing country-of-origin labels to examine the status of inspections and collaboration plans. The ministry has also undertaken preliminary inspections of businesses dealing with imported seafood products. It was also noted that the inspection will concentrate on scallops, red sea breams, and sea squirts since they are in higher demand.

Additionally, merchants, distributors, and importers who are registered under the seafood distribution history management system with the National Fishery Products Quality Management Service will be scrutinised for non-compliance with proper labelling of origin and technique violations. The ministry and coastguard also intend to carry out proactive investigations focused on significant imported seafood goods in response to sophisticated unlawful activities, such as the creation and operation of phony wholesale and retail organisations, The SCMP reported.

According to the ministry, if the nation of origin is not listed, a fine of more than 50,000 won to 10 million won will be levied, and if the country of origin is branded incorrectly, those guilty could face seven years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won (US$75,392).