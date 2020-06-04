South Korea Reports 39 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus Amid Fear Of New Wave

South Korea's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly said that 39 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in the country on June 4. KCDC added that 33 of them are locally transmitted. According to the reports, the new cases have links to several clusters in the capital city of Seoul and surrounding regions. South Korean Health Ministry official, Yoon Tae-ho reportedly warned people of the spike in clusters and added that local transmission of the disease is much more difficult to trace.

According to the international media reports, it is one of the biggest clusters which includes 120 patients tied to a logistics center in Bucheon near Seoul.

11,629 confirmed cases

The report claimed that 66 new cases are linked to religious groups in the South metropolitan area. According to the John Hopkins tally South Korea has 11,629 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the country's death toll currently stands at 273.

The governers and authorities in the greater capital area have instructed closure of thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to contain the spread of the virus. Several entertainment venues located in Seoul, Incheon, and Daejeon have started gathering the personal details of their customers through smartphone QR codes so that they could be traced when there is a requirement.

Despite the jump in coronavirus infections, the government stressed on reopening the schools in a phase-wise manner. South Korean government has reportedly defended its decision to reopen the schools despite the spike in coronavirus cases. The Education Ministry reportedly commented that 519 schools have started distance learning program and could not immediately confirm the figures how many schools had to delay their resumptions because of virus concerns.

Image Credit: AP