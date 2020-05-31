South Korea Says It Will Discuss Donald Trump's Invitation To G7 Summit With US

South Korea is "aware" of US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join this year’s Group of Seven (G7) summit and would discuss the matter with the US officials, a Korean government official reportedly said. This comes after the American leader, on May 30, announced he was postponing the G7 summit for late June. In addition o that, Trump also expressed his desire to invite other non-member nations such as Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the German chancellor Angela Merkel declined the US President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the possible G7 summit in June, international media reported. Stating the reason for her decision, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, reportedly said that currently, the federal chancellor was considering the “overall pandemic situation” and could not agree to her “personal participation” to a journey to Washington. Merkel had, in March, going into self-quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected doctor. According to reports, even Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was reconsidering decision.

What is the G7 Summit?

Often being looked at as the grouping of 'rich countries,' the G7 Summit includes the seven countries that are considered the most developed & industrialized economies of the world, for them to discuss economic policies. The grouping that was created in 1975 first included six countries, with Canada joining a year later. The grouping also included Russia, but it was suspended in 2014. The current G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The US currently holds the annual presidency of G7 countries.

