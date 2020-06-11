South Korea Severely Criticised By Human Rights Watch Over Leaflet Row

Human Rights Watch has reportedly lashed out on South Korean President Moon Jae-in for announcing press charges on the two activist groups that directed anti-North Korea leaflets near the de-militarised zone. Deputy Asia Director of HRW Phil Robertson said on June 11 that instead of proposing a blanket ban on sending the messages in balloons, Moon should publicly urge North Korea to “respect freedom of expression” and not censor what North Koreans should see. He further added that revoking of licenses of the groups is a “blatant violation of freedom of association that cannot be justified with vague appeals to border security and relations with the North”.

According to the publicised statement, first shared by bureau chief of an American radio network, Human Rights Watch has denoted sending leaflets as a “relatively harmless expressive act” that should be preserved by Seoul’s commitment of respecting human rights. Robertson’s comments came just a day after the South Korean Ministry of Unification said it is seeking to revoke the registration of the two NGOs and disband them. According to Seoul, the groups violated the agreement between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thus impacting the relations between both nations.

Read - Resurgence Of Virus Threatens South Korea's Success Story

The defectors have been floating the balloons or bottles with messages reportedly criticising Kim’s leadership, violations of human rights, the aspirations of its nuclear programs despite the sanctions. In the wake of the move, North Korea not only criticised the South Korean government but also announced the suspension of all communication lines with Seoul. According to international media reports, the decision of suspending communication lines with the South was taken by North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong along with a former military intelligence chief.

Read - South Korean Unemployment Rate Highest In 10 Years Amid COVID-19

'South is unwilling to stand up for N Koreans'

However, Human Rights Watch believes that Moon trying to restrict the movement of leaflets is “shameful” as it shows that both he and his government are “unwilling to stand up for the rights of North Koreans.” Robertson also concludes his statement by saying that Seoul is keeping “political expediency” over human rights violations that Moon’s government fought hard to sustain. According to HRW Deputy Asia Director Seoul “should not sacrifice” democratic values as well as the rights to “placate North Korean leadership.

Sharing as a note of Moon, Robertson said, "Desperation is never a good negotiating tactic. South Korea should uphold commitment to protect human rights on both sides of 38th parallel, stop violating freedom of association of NGOs, support UN efforts for accountability on rights in the DPRK."

Read - South Korean Doctors Identify Underlying Risk Factors For Severe Coronavirus Patients

Read - South Korea To Press Charges Against Two Groups For Sending Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets