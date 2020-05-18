South Korea To Provide 10,000 Masks & Protective Equipment To Native American Veterans

Amid the Coronavirus crisis across the world, South Korea will be providing 10,000 masks and other health-protective equipment to Native American Veterans, stated the Veterans Affairs Ministry on Monday. According to reports, the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee will be delivering the equipment to the Navajo veterans in an expression of appreciation for their contribution during the 1950-53 Korean War.

According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, out of the 800 Navajo men who fought the war, around 130 veterans are still alive. It also stated that the government remembers those who made sacrifices to defend another country. Meanwhile, South Korea has reported a total of 11,065 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 263 people have succumbed to the infection.

The COVID-19 crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. At present, there are around 4,801,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 316,671 people. In a ray of hope, around 1,858,170 people are also reported to have recovered.

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is currently the epicenter of the pandemic with 1,527,664 cases and 90,978 deaths till now.

