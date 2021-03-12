South Korea To Suspend Defence & Security Exchanges With Myanmar, Reconsider Aid Amid Coup

Amid the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, South Korea on Friday has said that it will suspend its defence and security exchanges with the Southeast Asian country, as per the foreign ministry statement reported by Sputnik. According to the South Korean foreign ministry, Seoul will be banning exports of arms and strategic items while also reconsidering the development aid to Myanmar. It reportedly said in a statement, “Despite repeated demands of the international community, including South Korea, there are an increasing number of victims in Myanmar due to violent acts of the military and police authorities.”

The last defence export from South Korea to Myanmar was reportedly sent in 2019 but Seoul still continues to spend millions of dollars on development projects there, as per International Aid Transparency Initiative data. South Korea’s action against the junta’s coup in Myanmar came after the European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore that the 27-nation-bloc is willing to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar junta kills more protesters

Myanmar’s security forces that toppled the civilian government on February 1, has now shot more anti-coup protesters to death, spurning the United Nations (UN) Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force as an independent UN exp[ert cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity. Further intensifying its clampdown on the elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, the junta lodged a new allegation against her claiming that in 2017-18, she was given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally.

Meanwhile, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that the country is “preparing new measures” against the Myanmar military over the violence during recent anti-coup demonstrations. Following the report that at least 18 people were killed and over 30 were left wounded in the Southeast Asian country currently under junta’s control and civilian government leaders are placed under house arrest. On Sunday, the protests turned violent with clashes between the Myanmar military and law enforcement “confronted peaceful demonstrations”, according to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office. Meanwhile, the White House said it is ‘alarmed’ by the situation.