South Korea: 2 Killed, 38 Injured In Highway Pileup Due To Heavy Snowfall

Two people were killed and 38 others were injured in a highway pileup in southwestern Korea which is battling against snowy weather, a news agency reported. According to the Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency, 30 vehicles were involved in the tragic accident. The agency added that the pileup also involved a chemical truck carrying nitric acid that flipped and caught fire inside a tunnel.

Case is under investigation

Kim Jun-ho, an official from Korea Expressway Corporation reportedly said that its workers had removed all snow in that area adding that the organisation wasn’t exactly sure whether the accident was caused by icy roads or reckless driving. Talking to a news agency, Police official Jeon Gwang-hun has said that he could not reveal further details as the case was under investigation and cause of the accident was yet to be discovered.

(With inputs from PTI)