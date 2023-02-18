South Korea Uncertain Whether North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Daughter Will Succeed Him

As North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un's daughter was spotted attending a sports ceremony involving DPRK's cabinet and ministry of defense staff, South Korea's unification minister said that he "does not believe" that Kim Ju-ae may be the next leader, North Korean-based daily NK news reported. Speaking at a parliamentary session in Seoul, Kwon Young-Se maintained that he "isn’t convinced" that Kim Jong Un has plans for his daughter to be the successor, briefly hinting DPRK is a patriarchal setup and Kim's daughter is a 'female'.

Ju Ae's multiple appearances with father Kim have also sparked rumours that the North Korean dictator no longer relies on his once-powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong. Ju Ae's existence and her name were brought into public knowledge by the former NBA star Dennis Rodman back in 2013 when he travelled to North Korea.

“I held their baby Ju Ae and spoke with Ms. Ri [Sol Ju, Kim’s wife] as well. He’s a good dad and has a beautiful family,” Rodman, at the time, had boasted to Guardian newspaper.

Just weeks ago, Kim Ju Ae was seen at a military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's Army where she stood by her father’s side. This would be Kim Ju Ae's fifth appearance, and it is also the first time that the ten-year-old was seen attending a non-military event.

Kim Jong Un เปิดตัว Kim Ju Ae ลูกสาวสุดที่รักเป็นผู้สืบทอดอำนาจผู้นำของเขาอย่างเป็นทางการ ในงานวันสถาปนากองทัพเกาหลีเหนือpic.twitter.com/3XQCjBqrZg — แมวเกเร (@Unrulycat2511) February 10, 2023

Preparation for 'fourth-generation hereditary succession': South Korean minister

As she made a string of public appearances coming into the spotlight, it is widely speculated that Kim Jong Un might install the daughter as the next in line to be the country's leader. Kwon Young-Se, although, noted that it was unlikely that a patriarchal regime of DPRK would appoint a "female" leader. "I see it as a likely measure to prepare for a fourth-generation hereditary succession in advance, and to solidify regime unity focusing around Kim Jong Un and the so-called Paektu bloodline,” Kwon responded when asked about the girl's appearance.

Kim Jong Un refers to his family as the Kim dynasty or the Mount Paektu bloodline, named after the symbolic and sacred mountain— Paektu—from where descendants of President Kim Il-Sung originated. They are thought to be directly linked with Kim Hyong-Jik, the founding father behind Korean independence, and father to the first North Korean leader President Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong-Un with his daughter. Credit: @KimJongUnArabic

DPRK's authoritarian head further enshrined his daughter's significance in politics as he announced five new postage stamps to be released by the government-run Korea Stamp Corporation. South Korea's ministry is open to various possibilities, Kwon Young-Se was quoted as saying in the parliamentary session. Furthermore, he stressed that Seoul is "closely monitoring [recent developments] but there are doubts about whether it is reasonable to expect a woman to succeed Kim Jong Un." The South Korean minister emphasised that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was only in his 30s, and therefore; too young to already have a successor. With his daughter accompanying him at various events, Kim Jong-Un is demonstrating “measures to solidify loyalty for Kim Jong Un and his family,” the minister noted.