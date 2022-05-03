South Korea, US To Kick Off Joint Air Drills Amid Escalating Missile Threats From N. Korea

In the midst of North Korea's escalating missile threats, South Korea and the United States are planning to begin their regular combined air force drills next week. The allies are expected to commence the two-week-long 'Korea Flying Training' on May 9, the eve of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration, who has pledged to bolster the Seoul-Washington security alliance under the slogan "peace through strength." "The two air forces plan to begin the two-week training on the same scale as the past trainings," Yonhap news agency reported citing sources. However, the details of the scheduled drills between the two countries have not been revealed.

As per the report, the planned drill is a scaled-down version of the previous large-scale 'Max Thunder exercise', which saw the two countries mobilise their air assets and service members on a large scale. The allies' navies are also expected to begin a four-day anti-submarine exercise in the East Sea. The Navies of both countries would mobilise a number of significant assets for the Ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Readiness and Evaluation Measurement (SHAREM) exercise, including the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, which arrived in Seoul last week.

North Korea vows to ramp up development of nuclear arsenal

Following North Korea's missile launches, particularly the test-firing of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on March 24, South Korea and the US have recently upped their security coordination. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un vowed to ramp up the development of nuclear weapons as the country celebrated the 90th anniversary of the foundation of its army on April 26. Last month, North Korea announced that it successfully tested a newly designed tactical guided weapon, the latest in a series of launches. The latest testing comes amid fears that North Korea could soon undertake a greater provocation, such as a nuclear explosion test, in order to build up its nuclear arsenal and mount pressure on its foes in the face of stalled diplomacy, the AP reported.

Biden to meet South Korea’s newly-elected President Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is set to meet South Korea’s newly-elected President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time, on May 21. The US leader is scheduled to travel to Seoul from May 20 to May 22. South Korean President’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a statement said that Yoon welcomed Biden’s planned visit. Bae further stated that Yoon and Biden would discuss both countries’ alliance, North Korea along with other regional and international issues, as per the Yonhap news agency.

