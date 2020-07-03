South Korean City Reimposes Tighter Social Distancing Rules Amid Fears Of Second Wave

With the growing concern of the second wave of coronavirus, a South Korean city reimposed tighter social distancing rules in a bid to curb the spread. According to an international media outlet, South Korea, which was once lauded for containing the first outbreak of the deadly virus, has been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases. South Korea recorded over 60 new cases on July 2 and most of them were from domestic infections outside Seoul.

With persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, the South Korean officials reportedly said that the new daily cases from other cities surpassed those from Seoul area. As per reports, Gwangju, the southwestern city, has been recording over 50 cases for the past few days. Amid the rapid spread of the deadly disease, the health officials also categorised social distancing rules in three stages, Stage 1 being the least intense and Stage 3 the toughest.

The South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on July 3 reportedly informed that the Gwangju city upgraded its social distancing guidelines to the second stage and also limited indoor gatherings to below 50 and outdoor gathering to below 100. The increase in COVID-19 cases also prompted the Gwangju authorities to suspend the operations at public facilities such as public libraries and museums.

READ: South Korea Has 63 Newly Confirmed Virus Cases

READ: Man Posts South Korean Govt's Care Package Contents, Netizens Ask 'they Gave You A Dog?'

S Korea announces two-year return plan

While speaking at the daily news briefing, the Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip expressed his concern over the recent spikes and the new clusters that are emerging in a wide range of areas. However, he reportedly also said that the case numbers are still manageable. He further informed that the local governments will be deciding whether to upgrade their guidelines.

According to Johns Hopkins University tally, as of July 3, South Korea has over 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 282 lives in the country. While the deadly disease continues to spread, the government recently also issued guidelines for what it called a two-year return plan to post-coronavirus normality. According to reports, the plan includes guidelines for flexible workings, bookings on public transport, quick restaurant meals, churches, sporting fixtures, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, regular temperature checks, wearing masks at public places, and regular disinfection.

(Image: AP)

READ: South Korea Starts To distribute Stocks Of Remdesivir, Plans To Purchase More In August

READ: Some South Koreans Hesitant Over EU Trips