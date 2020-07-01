Man Posts South Korean Govt's Care Package Contents, Netizens Ask 'they Gave You A Dog?'

A Redditor’s post about the South Korea government’s quarantine care package after he arrived in the country has sparked hilarious discussion on the internet. Shared by the username ‘without crust’ on Reddit under the subreddit ‘pics’, the photo depicts several items from the comfort package spread on the floor which included hygiene essentials, hand sanitizers, face masks, packaged fruits, fresh produce, and a Welsh Corgi. The photo was captioned, “My wife and I just moved to S. Korea and this is what the gvmt gave us at the start of quarantine.”

With over 46,000 upvotes and 1,800 comments, the post triggered a slew of reactions as Redditors hilariously asked if the Corgi was the state provided emotional therapy dog since the pooch was inclusive of the items in the picture. A user asked, “Where can I sign up?! I want my own Corgi.” While the picture provided a glimpse into South Korea’s government initiative and approach in keeping the citizens safe by providing a huge number of essential commodities and eatables, the pet pooch blocking the view captured the Redditors' attention. The brown and white canine can be seen smiling standing alongside a heap of supplies.

Read: Watch: Virender Sehwag Posts Video Of Langurs Hugging Each Other, Netizens In Awe

Read: Very Rare Red Snake Spotted In Uttar Pradesh, Netizens Say 'what A Beauty!'

Users ask, "you guys got a puppy?"

From the picture, it can also be made out that the South Korean government care package’s contents consisted of all provision from essential goods to vegetables and fruits, a thermometer, water bottles, and boxes of tissues for the quarantined individual not to go out and spread the COVID-19 disease. However, Redditors opined that the Corgi pooch was “freshest of foods in that care package”. “My first thought, a free corgi,” wrote a user. “Aw man, you guys got a puppy? All I got in my room was shampoo!" Wrote another. The uploaded quickly clarified that the Corgi, whose name was Waffle, was not a part of the care package. She flew over with the owners and was adopted 3 years ago.

Read: Video: Mom Surprises Daughter With Puppy, Her Reaction Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

Read: Goat Climbs On Buffalo To Munch On Leaves, Netizens Say 'leap And Hustle' To Achieve Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.