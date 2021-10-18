South Korea's President Moon Commits To Reducing Carbon Emissions By 40% By 2030

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday, October 18 announced that the country will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by the end of the decade. Speaking at a carbon neutrality committee meeting in Seoul, the South Korean President stressed that the 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been increased from 26.3 per cent to 40% of levels by the end of this decade, ANI reported. Moreover, Moon Jae-in committed to achieving the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

President Moon Jae-in commits to 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions

Speaking at a carbon neutrality committee meeting in Seoul, Moon Jae-in asserted that they have increased the greenhouse gas emissions to 40 per cent by 2030, in comparison to 2018 levels. He underscored that this is the 'maximum' they could execute in their conditions. Moon Jae-in reiterated his commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We have significantly raised the main bar from 26.3% to 40% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. This is an ambitious goal to reduce [greenhouse gases], and the maximum that we can do in our conditions," ANI quoted Moon Jae-in as saying at the carbon neutrality committee meeting.

As per the ANI report, they have committed to accomplishing the goal of net-zero emissions, as proposed in the national economic strategy that was developed in 2020. As per Green New Deal, the government has decided to invest $6.7 billion in 'green recovery and renewable energy sources'. The greenhouse gas emissions in South Korea reached 648.6 million tonnes. As per the ANI report, a decline of 7.3 per cent was witnessed in greenhouse gas emissions in South Korea, in comparison to 2019.

South Korean efforts to transition to hydrogen economy

South Korea is expected to have 20 per cent of proposals of hydrogen technology standards as it continues to propose top hydrogen economy technologies to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as a New Work Item Proposal (NP), as per ANI report on October 7. The '2021 Hydrogen Economy Standard Forum' was hosted at Hyundai Motor Studio by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS). Around 60 officials and specialists from Hyundai Motor and industry-academic-research institutions participated in the forum, which was held both online and offline, reported news agency ANI on October 7. To date, the KATS has proposed three international standards, including fuel cells for excavators, laptop fuel cells, and renewable energy water electrolysis facilities.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)