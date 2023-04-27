South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol left US President Joe Biden and the White House in awe after he sang a song from a famous US film series 'American Pie'. The South Korean leader concluded his visit to Washington with a state dinner on Wednesday where he displayed his singing skills to the test. According to The Independent, the incident took place after Yoel and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, were escorted to the State Dining Room in the White House by POTUS Biden and the US First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

The South Korean couple was serenaded by Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga, and Jessica Vosk as they sang famous Broadway Belts from Les Miserables and Funny Girl, Independent reported. The First Lady then went on to request a song from the famous movie series “American Pie” and after the performance by the Broadway artists came to an end, the two world leaders took to the stage. “We want to hear you sing it,” the US President asked his South Korean counterpart. “It’s been a while but...” hesitated Yeol exclaimed. The South Korean President belted out the most famous American song in its utmost glory. According to the British news outlet, the song is among one of Yeol’s favourite English songs. After the 62-year-old politician concluded his performance, the August gathering rejoiced the ordeal with a massive round of applause.

South Korea's Yoon sings 'American Pie' at White House state dinner 윤석열 ... https://t.co/bjKqqQ2Y7n 출처 @YouTube — 현 KBS와 MBC는 없는게 대한민국 미래에 도움됨! (@kyh3259) April 27, 2023

Biden embraces South Korean President Yoon Suk- Yeol after he sang a song from the movie American Pie, Wednesday, April 26 2023, Image: AP

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” a surprised Biden remarked. As a token of appreciation, he gifted his South Korean counterpart a guitar which was signed by the famous Don McLean, who actually wrote the song. “The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” the US President asserted. The video of the warm moment went viral online.

Biden gifts Yeol a guitar autographed by Don McLean who wrote the 'American Pie' song, Wednesday, April 26, Image: AP

A strong front against North Korea

During Yeol’s visit, he and his American counterpart announced a key agreement on Wednesday to deter the aims of North Korea in the Korean peninsula. According to CNN, the deal included US’ commitment to deploy nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea. This will be the first time since the 1980s that nuclear-armed weaponry will be deployed in the South Korean waters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as his wife Kim Keon Hee stands before departing for the United States at the Seoul military airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Monday, April 24, 2023, Image: AP

“The alliance formed in war and has flourished in peace,” Biden said from the White House. “Our mutual defence treaty is iron clad and that includes our commitment to extend a deterrence – and that includes the nuclear threat, the nuclear deterrent,” he added as per the report by CNN. In a joint news conference at the White House, the US President hailed what he called the “ironclad alliance” between the two nations. “They’re particularly important in the face of DPRK’s increased threats and the blatant violation of US sanctions,” he concluded. Overall, the highly-anticipated trip by the South Korean President ended with marvellous melodies gracing the night.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Image: AP