Spain: COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 25,100 As Citizens Venture Out After 2 Months

The death toll in Spain reportedly soared to 25,100 as of May 2 as locals ventured for the first time in two months outside as the coronavirus confinement measures were eased. The fatalities in the European country jumped to a total of 25,100 out of the 245,567 total confirmed cases. At least 276 patients succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, health officials confirmed, as per media reports. The confirmed cases climbed to 216,582, from the previous 215,216.

Government of Spain, however, decided to ease the restrictions as the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 declined, prior to restrictions relaxed, as per media reports. The stay-at-home orders that had been imposed for over 50 days to stem the disease, were eased to allow the residents to do outdoor activities. In Madrid, however, parks and gardens were still closed as the police attempted to deviate the public from exercising in those areas, confirmed media reports.

Most part to reopen by May 18

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told the press conference that a blueprint for easing restrictions was prepared which was based on four phases in order to get the country back to "a new normal" during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that there will be at least two weeks gap between each phase for the experts to make the assessment of the situation. Further, he said, the professional athletes were now allowed to return to individual training, weeks after the confinement when the sporting events were halted in the hard-hit southern European nation.

According to reports, Spain’s government has been preparing to draft the social distancing guidelines as it plans to reopen the operation of the cafes, schools, and churches in weeks ahead. Also, PM Sanchez reportedly announced that he expects most part of the country will go operational as of May 18. Initially, he told the press briefing, some parts in Spain would start easing restrictions on May 4 while the rest of the nation will join them on May 11.

