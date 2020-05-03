US Reports 1,435 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Nationwide Toll Soars To 67,444

Deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the United States surged by 1,435 in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll at 67,444, out of the total 244,780 fatalities worldwide. Meanwhile, over 1,160,774 people have been infected with the COVID-19 disease in the US as the total number of confirmed cases jump to 3,484,483, globally as of 0030 GMT Sunday, May 3, confirmed reports.

This comes, when at least 25 out of the 50 states in the US announced the formal “re-opening plans” as President Donald Trump discussed new guidelines to lift restrictions as of May 1. Trump laid out a vision at the round table to pivot from the pandemic to restore pre-coronavirus normalcy — “with or without” a vaccine, as he said.

Announcing the state-by-state formal plan at a press conference streamed online, US President Trump said, "America wants to be open and Americans want to be open. A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution." Further, he added, “healthy citizens would be able to return to work as conditions allow" while speaking at the round table. “I don’t want people to get used to this,” Trump told US reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”

New Hampshire extends confinement

Earlier, amid the ongoing plans to resume the economy, New York witnessed a staggering death toll across the nursing homes that shocked public officials, according to media reports. The number of bodies became so overwhelming the home ordered a refrigerator truck to store them because funeral homes have been taking days to pick up the deceased. The nursing homes also encountered staffing shortages, prompting to hire from outside agencies while the challenges of securing personal protective equipment for employees remained, US media reports confirmed.

As contrary to the federal government’s decision, several states like the New Hampshire extended the stay-at-home order to May 31, as per reports. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reportedly said that he was “not taking giant leaps forward.” He added, “We’re just not at that point, but we do want to provide the opportunity to flex some of these things open and we think it’s a great first step,” he said at a news conference.”

