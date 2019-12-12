Spain: Migrant Saves Wheelchair-bound Man From Fire, Considered For Residency

The Spanish authorities announced on Wednesday, December 11 that they are considering granting residency to a migrant from Senegal after he saved the life of a wheelchair man bound, rescuing him from a burning second storey apartment.

Migrant to get residency in Spain

Gorgui Lamine Sow is a street vendor in Spain. He migrated to the European shores from Senegal and is not a registered migrant with Spanish authorities. His case was undocumented until Sow shot to fame with his brave act of kindness.

On December 6, Sow was walking down the streets of Denia when he heard a man shouting and calling for help. He rushed to the spot and found a building on fire, with thick black smoke rising from the second storey.

Sow told international media that the crowd underneath the building told him of the man trapped inside. Sow without giving it a second thought started climbing the building and reached the balcony on the second floor. Once he managed to enter the apartment, he rescued the wheelchair-bound resident by carrying him on his shoulders down a ladder set up by a neighbour.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Alex Caudeli Webster. Reportedly, the fire officials responding to the site of the accident said Sow saved Webster’s life. However, Sow panicked after he saw police at the scene. Once he confirmed that the man was safe, he gathered his things and left the scene.

The story of a migrant rescuing a wheelchair-bound man made waves across the country and the people were highly appreciative of Sow's brave. A few days later, Sow got to know that the survivor had described him as a hero.

As the news reached the local authorities, they requested the government at the centre to provide Sow with residency privileges for his brave act of kindness. One of the Spanish government officials confirmed that they are considering his case.

