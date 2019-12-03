This Hotel In Spain Puts Up Christmas Tree Worth Rs 107 Crore

Christman season is around the corner, and it's that time of the year when people relax and spend time with their families. The most mesmerizing thing about Christmas is the Xmas trees. Christmas tree at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia has been decorated with expensive jewels, diamonds, and stones. It is considered to be the world's most expensive Christmas tree, worth Rs 107 crore.

World's most expensive Christmas tree

The visitors of the Kempinski Hotel Bahia, near Marbella, Spain were delighted to see the glimmering Christmas tree decked with diamonds, precious stones, and designer jewelry. The tress was designed exclusively by designer Debbie Wingham using diamonds of various colors including red, pink, white and black. The overall cost of the Christmas tree was £11.9 million according to the hotel officials, making it the world's most expensive Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree apart from diamonds was also decorated with upcycled jewelry of the premium brands including Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel along with 3D printed chocolate feathers, ostrich eggs, peacocks and the bottles of perfume. The tree has turned into a major attraction for tourists and visitors. The aura of the beautifully embellished tree is eye-catching.

