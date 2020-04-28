Bizarre! People In Spain Walk Fish In Bowl, Hen, Plastic Dog To Step Out Amid Lockdown

With the Spanish government’s toughened home confinement measures, that exempts walking the pets, Spaniards have been spotted with some unusual animals for a pet on the streets by the National Police. As of April 27, the Spain police took to their official Twitter handle to tweet images of people walking hen, fish, and plastic dogs. These were some tactics used by people to flout the government’s stay-at-home orders issued to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, last week, the police posted the image of a man fined for “walking” a fish in a bowl in Logroño, a town in northern Spain on the streets to get around the stay-at-home order. He was penalized for violating the movement restriction as his “pet” did not qualify to be allowed to leave home confinement. The police took to social media to share his story and warn the citizens to strictly leave homes if they must with a dog or a cat and keep limited to the shortest distance as per the protocol. The police further said anyone not heeding the warning would be dealt with strictness.

Earlier, on March 25, a Spaniard took onboard by putting the leash on a hen and taking it out for a walk to get some fresh air. The man with the hen covered a great distance meandering as he struggled to control the pet chicken, according to local media reports. Despite being held by the Spanish Civil Guard in Lanzarote for violating the safety norm, the man drifted in non-essential movement as the reluctant hen did not walk in a straight line.

Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020

Tyrannosaurus rex man

Further, on March 16, the Spain Police released a footage wherein a man was confronted for walking a plastic dog on leash. He was penalised and the footage was shared on Spain’s national police union Twitter page where cops warned not to deceive them with toy cats and dogs. On the very same day, a Spanish man in the south-eastern city of Murcia was stopped by the police for walking in the Tyrannosaurus rex costume hiding occasionally behind the litter cans street to street. The video was posted on social media by the police as they issued another warning.

Es una cuestión de salud pública.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/67cjOMNdC3 — JUPOL (@JupolNacional) March 16, 2020

