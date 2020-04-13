How To Turn Your Home Into A Restaurant; Here Are Some Funny, Creative Ideas

In this time of lockdown and quarantine, many of us have been trying new things as we have ample of time to spare. In this time of lockdown, restaurants and other places have been shut down. But people want to enjoy the restaurant experience and a few people are doing it very nicely by turning their house into restaurants for themselves. With no reservation needed for the hot spot restaurants, people are learning how to turn their home into a restaurant. Here is a simple way in which you can learn how to turn your home into a restaurant in funny and amusing ways. These how to turn your home into restaurant tips and how people are doing it will make your imagination soar.

Read Also|Life-size Easter Bunny Hopping Around Streets Leaves Netizens Horrified; Watch

How to turn your home into a restaurant: hibachi grill hotel.

Derek Cannuscio, who is just 14 years old, is doing the most to help his family. He from Massachusetts and has spent his time in lockdown crafting ambitious dinners for his family. He recently made dinner for his family with the help of a makeshift hibachi grill using a tabletop hot plate. You can also use the hot plate to create the tase of sushi at your home. Take a look at him here.

Read Also|Eye Test Puzzle Answers To Viral "how Many Pencils Are There In This Photo" Puzzle

How to turn your home into a restaurant: Princess-themed dinner

Derek Cannuscio also made dinner with a theme for his family. He shared a video of it on his Tik Tok. In the video, we can see he has decorated his house with lamps and candles to make the dinner feel like it is a fairy tale. look at it here.

Read Also|6 Things In This Pic Which Were Not There During Olden Days Puzzle; Solution Inside

How to turn your home into a restaurant: Fine dining

Jason Booth who is a Slay-at-Home Dad has turned his young son's high chair into high-class dining. He gave his son the fine dining experience at L’Dad’s Chateau as seen in his TikTok. In the video, he is seen pretending to be a waiter. Watch it here.

Read Also|Good News: Man Dresses Up In Different Costumes To Cheer Neighbourhood Amid COVID-19

How to turn your home into a restaurant: McDonalds

One father from the United Kingdom surprised his son on his birthday by making his own McDonalds at home. He created an all in one drive-through experience for his son's fourth birthdays as he had promised. This is one way in which you can make you home a restaurant.

How to turn your home into a restaurant: Tiger King

A family took things to the next level by having dinner in the style of the Netflix show Tiger King. The family dressed up as the people from the series by wearing the Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and other characters’ costumes. Take a look at the clip here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.