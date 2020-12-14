Spain To Develop COVID-19 Herd Immunity By 2021, Says Health Minister Amid Second Wave

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is tightening its grip on Europe, Spain’s Health Minister has reportedly claimed that the nation could attain herd immunity by the end of summer 2021. In a recent interview, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa disclosed that the government is eying to start the immunisation program in January 2021 with an aim to vaccinate over two-thirds of the population.

While talking to a local newspaper, the Spanish Health Minister said that even if the nation does not reach the “final end”, they will be in a “very different stage”. He added, “That is why I think we are at the beginning of the end with this time horizon that I say, from five to six months.” Illa was then questioned if he was indicating towards the herd immunity by mentioning the ‘different stage’, he replied with assurance. He said, “Yes. It is what the technicians call that, that people have immunity either because they are vaccinated or because they have had the disease.”

COVID-19 vaccine and tests to be made tax free

Meanwhile, a senior official of Spain on December 9 said that the European nation will be abolishing value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines and tests until the end of 2022. This decision has been taken in accordance with the newly-reached European Union agreements.

In addition to that, amid a surge in cases, the government has urged its people to behave responsibly after shopping crowd scenes were witnessed on the streets of Madrid and other big cities. The Spanish government has asked the people to use their 'common sense' during the state of emergency in which the country has been since the end of October.

Meanwhile, as per Johns Hopkins University tally, Spain has recorded more than 1,730,575 including 47,624 deaths. Previously, Silvia Calzon, Spain’s secretary of state for health, appealed to the people to act wisely and avoid large crowds. She pointed out the sacrifices that had been made to flatten the curve and that many families especially those with vulnerable members had suffered greatly.

Image: AP

