Spain To Ease Restriction In Phases, Complete De-escalation By June: PM Pedro Sanchez

Spain is looking forward to easing restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases in the country are on the decline. As of now, the European nation has reported 2,36,899 cases of infection and 24,275 fatalities. Speaking at a conference, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Director for Health Emergencies Fernando Simon revealed that the relaxation would be lifted ‘gradually and in phases’.

Phase 1

According to reports, some parts of the nation would start easing restrictions on May 4 while the rest of the nation will join them on May 11. During this phase, small businesses would start operating along with professional sports training and individual training. In addendum, it would also allow senior citizens to step outside.

“The better we apply the guidelines and the rules [as set out by the government transition plan] to reduce the transmission risk, the better and faster we can move from one phase to the other”, Simón said today at the government’s daily scientific and technical briefing.

Sanchez also added that the de-escalation of restrictions would be completed by the end of June. Speaking further, he said that the use of masks was not mandatory in the country. Citing examples of people with respiratory problems and athletes, he said that not everybody could use masks. He also said that it wasn't easy for children to wear a mask all day. “A rule about the mandatory use of masks, with all these exceptions, is complicated," he added.

COVID pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now escalated to infect over 31,65,296 people in the world with majority in mainland US. Out of the total infected, 2,19,564 have died while 9,76,086 have recovered from the infection. Spain is the second worst-hit nation by the pandemic with only 1,32,929 people beating the COVID-19 infection out of the total 2,36,899 cases.

(with inputs from agencies)