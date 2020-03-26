Spain To Extend Its State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Crisis Worsens

Spain is reportedly all set to extend its state of emergency until April 12 approved by the Parliament in the early hours of the morning on March 26 as coronavirus crisis worsens. As per reports, the Parliament eventually voted to extend emergency measures which include an effective lockdown confining people to their homes except for essential services for food, medicine, and work - for a further 15 days until April 12. According to the reports, a majority of 321 lawmakers voted in favour of the extension while the other 28 opposed it. The largest opposition party, the People’s Party, supported the measure, as per reports.

49,515 confirmed cases

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reportedly said in the Parliament that it is not easy to extend the state of emergency and added the only efficient option against the virus is "social isolation." Spain has reported 49,515 confirmed cases of coronavirus outbreak taking its death tally to 3,647. Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy’s 7,503.

Spain signs contract

Amid a massive shortage of protective gears for medical professionals and staff, Spain signed a multi-million euro contract with China to procure medical supplies. Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa on March 25 said that the government signed a contract with China worth 432 million euros to purchase 550 million masks, 5.5 million rapid test kits, 950 respirators and 11 million pairs of gloves.

Spain has already surpassed China’s death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) has become a nightmare for the medical staff. The surge in the number of confirmed cases has brought Spain’s highly appreciated universal health care system to its knees. More than 5,400 healthcare workers alone, around 12 per cent of the overall cases in Spain, have been infected by the novel coronavirus due to the lack of sufficient protective equipment.

Pic Credits: AP